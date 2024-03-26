DuPage County approves new strategic plan

DuPage County board members on Tuesday approved a new strategic plan outlining goals for the next five years.

The plan will serve as a blueprint to keep DuPage “thriving and prosperous for years to come,” county board Chairwoman Deborah Conroy said in a news release.

“We are committed to working closely with residents and stakeholders to make these goals a reality,” she said.

The plan was developed over the last year. County board members considered input from residents, community leaders, county leadership and staff and community leaders when crafting the plan. The county also collected feedback through surveys, public forums and meetings.

“We are grateful for the input and support of our community members, who helped shape this plan and ensure that it reflects our shared values and vision,” said county board member Sadia Covert, who headed the county board’s strategic planning committee.

The plan identifies community well-being, fiscal responsibility, a thriving economy, a safe community, environmental stewardship and mobility as the six key priorities for the county.

Some of the goals under the identified priorities include maintaining a high level of care at the DuPage Care Center, ensuring 5% of county services are covered by user fees, increasing the number of people participating in workNet DuPage programs, reducing the number of crimes throughout the county, decreasing the amount of waste sent to landfills and increasing sidewalk and bike path connectivity.

The plan also outlines goals for various departments within the county.

To view the new strategic plan, visit dupagecounty.gov/strategicplan.