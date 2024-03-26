advertisement
News

Buffalo Grove gets federal money to upgrade emergency operations

Posted March 26, 2024 7:21 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

Buffalo Grove will receive $171,400 in federal funds to help pay for equipment upgrades enabling police and firefighters to better coordinate and respond to emergencies, officials announced this week.

Village officials say U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, a Highland Park Democrat whose 10th District includes a portion of Buffalo Grove, played a pivotal role in securing the funding.

“The upgraded equipment will allow the village to mitigate threats, save lives and increase peace of mind for our community,” Village President Eric Smith said. “I extend my deepest gratitude to Rep. Schneider for his role in securing this funding for such a critical initiative that supports our shared commitment to safety and well-being.”

Officials said the village’s emergency operations center, housed in village hall since the 1980s, has limitations in expanding communications and other technology-based enhancements necessary for efficient operations.

However, the upcoming relocation of the village’s public works department to a larger facility will provide an opportunity to build a better designed and equipped emergency operations center, village officials say.

