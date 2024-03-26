advertisement
News

Aurora honors high school runner after national win

Posted March 26, 2024 7:46 pm
By

Aurora Central Catholic High School senior athlete Patrick Hilby had a day named in his honor during the Aurora City Council Meeting Tuesday after he clinched the national title in the 800-meter run at the New Balance National Indoor Championship Meet.

Hilby finished the race in Boston with a time of 1:48:47, the fifth-fastest time in high school American sports history. The annual four-day event draws the best high school track and field athletes in the nation. Hilby competed against more than 100 runners.

Mayor Pro Tem Mike Saville and Ward 5 Alderman Carl Franco presented Hilby with a gold trophy and a personalized sign before Saville read a proclamation from Mayor Richard Irvin declaring July 23, 2024, as Patrick Hilby Day in the city. July 23 is his birthday.

Hilby is also currently the IHSA Class 2A 800-meter State Champion, an honor he won last year with a finish time of 1:50:45, breaking the state record.

Aurora Central Catholic’s Patrick Hilby competes in the Class 1A State Cross Country race on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Detweiller Park in Peoria. Scott Anderson/Shaw Local News Network
  Video boards project photos of Aurora Central Catholic High School athlete Patrick Hilby as he won a national race and set a state record, while he listens to comments from Ward 5 Alderman Carl Franco at Tuesday night’s board meeting in Aurora. John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com
