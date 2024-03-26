advertisement
Local Politics

Still no winner in Cook County state’s attorney Democratic primary

Posted March 26, 2024 7:08 pm
Barbara Vitello
 

The approximately 800 suburban mail-in ballots tallied Tuesday by the Cook County Clerk’s Office shrank former appellate court Judge Eileen O’Neill Burke’s lead over former prosecutor Clayton Harris III to 1,600 votes in the Democratic primary for Cook County state’s attorney.

Unofficial election results show Burke with 262,177 votes, or 50.1% of the total, and Harris with 260,577 votes, about 49.9%.

The clerk’s office received the ballots from the U.S. Postal Service on Monday and Tuesday, according to an email.

Mail ballots postmarked by Election Day that arrive at the clerk’s office before April 2 will be counted. The office will provide updated ballot return numbers through April 2.

The Democratic nominee will face Republican candidate Bob Fioretti and Libertarian candidate Andrew Charles Kopinski in the Nov. 5 general election. The winner will replace State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who announced last year she would not seek a third term.

Article Comments
