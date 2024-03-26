advertisement
Crime

Man charged with murdering partner in Aurora

Posted March 26, 2024 2:34 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A man has been charged with killing a woman in January in Aurora.

Travares Mitchell, 49, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 46-year-old Serhonda Burnett, according to Aurora police.

Police responded on Jan. 13 to a single-vehicle crash and reports of shots fired near Prairie Street and Woodlawn Avenue. Burnett, the only person in the car, had been shot.

Police say Mitchell was a “domestic partner” of Burnett’s.

He is also charged with armed habitual criminal and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The charges were on filed Feb. 21, and Mitchell was arrested on March 6 in Orlando, Florida. He was returned to Illinois on March 20, according to Kane County jail records.

He appeared in Kane County’s first appearance court on Thursday. A judge denied pretrial release.

Mitchell lives in the 1000 block of Sard Avenue.

Burnett lived in Oswego.

