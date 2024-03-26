New Buffalo Wild Wings ‘GO’ in St. Charles to give away free wings Wednesday

The new Buffalo Wild Wings GO in St. Charles will host a grand opening celebration with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, March 27, at 3837 E. Main St. Courtesy of Buffalo Wild Wings

In celebration of the first Buffalo Wild Wings GO location opening in St. Charles, the carry-out and delivery-focused restaurant will give away free wings for a year to the first 50 customers in line on Wednesday, March 27.

At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, local franchisee Nilesh Patel of Chicago Land Wings will be joined by Mayor Lora Vitek at Buffalo Wild Wings GO at 3837 E. Main St. for the restaurant’s official ribbon cutting. At 10:30 a.m., the first 50 guests in line will receive free wings for a year.

Winners will receive a voucher for six free wings every week for 52 weeks, which are only redeemable at the new location. To be eligible to win, guests must be at least 18 years old and residents of Illinois in the St. Charles area. No purchase is necessary to win.

At Buffalo Wild Wings GOs, guests can order takeout, delivery, or dine at the restaurant. The concept, which first launched in 2020, is designed to streamline guests’ orders whether they decide to dine in or take their meals to-go.

The new St. Charles location offers traditional and boneless wings, hand-breaded tenders, chicken sandwiches, burgers, sides, desserts and all 26 Buffalo Wild Wings signature sauces and dry rubs.

The 1,350-square-foot restaurant employs 12 crew members and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Official rules for the giveaway are available upon request. For more information, call (630) 756-5370.