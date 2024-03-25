‘Leave a lasting legacy’ Antioch resident input sought on new park name

$12.5 million project on north side of downtown district wrapping up

Antioch residents are being asked to help name what will be the village’s newest and most visible park scheduled to open this summer.

Expected to wrap up in coming months, the $12.5 million gateway park is envisioned as a community hub for recreational activities, family gatherings and community events. It is located east of Route 83 (Main Street) between Depot and Orchard streets on the north end of the downtown business district.

Mayor Scott Gartner recently announced a community-driven naming process to engage residents. The initiative from the village board and the parks commission invites residents to suggest names reflecting the community’s identity and values.

“Our parks are central to the fabric of our community and it’s important that our village residents have a voice in shaping this park’s permanent identity,” he said.

“This naming process is an opportunity for every member of our village to contribute and leave a lasting legacy for future Antioch generations,” he added.

Suggestions will be accepted online through April 7. They should include a brief statement justifying the name and take location, historical significance and connection to the community into consideration. Names similar to existing parks, properties, or facilities will not be considered.

Nominations will be reviewed by the Antioch Parks Commission. The top five meeting the established criteria will be shortlisted for consideration. Residents will be able to vote on their choice for the final names.

The top choices, including the leading vote-getter, will be presented to the village board later in spring for final approval.

Heavy equipment first appeared at the site in September 2022. The complicated project involved uncovering Sequoit Creek as a focal point of the gateway park.

The creek powered a grain mill in the 1800s. It was buried about 50 years ago to make way for commercial development, including a gas station and auto dealership.

For details, visit antioch.il.gov/.