Ballot count so far favors Glenbard Dist. 87’s $183 million request

Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn has an outdated and congested cafeteria, officials say. Daily Herald File Photo

While election authorities still are counting mail-in ballots, voters in Glenbard High School District 87 narrowly were favoring a $183 million borrowing plan, the latest tallies show.

Referendum results were too close to call on election night. Nearly a week later, the district’s ballot measure now has 12,392 “yes” votes, or 50.77% of the total, versus 12,015 opposed, according to unofficial results.

That’s a difference of only 377 votes out of more than 24,400 cast.

“We are pleased and excited with the continued positive trend and direction,” Superintendent David Larson said in a statement Monday. “We are regularly monitoring the election results and look forward to the final vote tally from the county.”

The DuPage County clerk’s office so far has reported 4,264 vote-by-mail ballots in support of the district’s request, compared to 2,250 mail-in ballots against it.

Vote-by-mail ballots still could be included in the final results if those ballots were postmarked by Election Day and arrive at the county clerk’s office no later than April 2.

The district sought voter approval to borrow $183 million by issuing bonds as part of a $312 million plan for building projects in all four Glenbard high schools. The remaining $129 million would come out of the district’s operating budget over the next 10 years.

If approved, the request would cost the owner of a home valued at $300,000 an estimated $178 in additional annual property taxes to the district.

Proposed projects vary by high school based on the building age and condition.

But generally, the district has outlined plans to upgrade science labs; renovate cafeteria space to ease overcrowding; replace roofing, windows and other building infrastructure; and improve entrance security. The district also aims to relocate common areas to increase student access to support services such as social workers and counselors.

The district has roughly 7,700 high school students from Glen Ellyn, Glendale Heights, Carol Stream and Lombard, along with parts of Hanover Park, Bloomingdale, Addison, Downers Grove and Wheaton.