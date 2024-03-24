Buffalo Grove adding license plate readers

Flock Safety license plate readers similar to this are coming to Buffalo Grove. The system uses a proprietary algorithm to identify a license plate, vehicle make, type and color. Courtesy of Flock Safety

Buffalo Grove is joining the ranks of communities installing automated license plate recognition cameras to assist in police investigations.

The village board last week authorized a five-year contract with Flock Group Inc. for an amount not to exceed $253,110.

Flock will provide the village with 13 cameras and the poles on which they will sit.

In addition, authorized Buffalo Grove police personnel will have full access to Flock devices in state and nationwide networks, village officials said.

The system consists of an outdoor camera that captures images of license plates on passing vehicles and provide law enforcement with other vehicle information such as make, model, color and distinguishing features.

Installation is planned later this year along Dundee Road, Arlington Heights Road, Buffalo Grove Road, Milwaukee Avenue, Lake-Cook Road, McHenry Road, Half Day Road, Weiland Road, Deerfield Parkway and Aptakisic Road.

The village said it will launch a public education program about the readers.

“This allows our police department to almost become part of a regional police department, because we can work with our neighbors to track vehicles out of the village,” Trustee Joanne Johnson said.

“It truly is a force multiplier,” police Chief Brian Budds added.

Village officials said Buffalo Grove already has benefited indirectly from the technology. The Flock network was able to link a vehicle from Wisconsin to the December robbery of a BMO Harris bank on Half Day Road. A suspect is facing charges in federal court.

Every jurisdiction bordering Buffalo Grove already uses the technology, including Vernon Hills, Wheeling, Deerfield and Riverwoods.