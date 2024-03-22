advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Kate, Princess of Wales, says she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Obituaries

Wheeling remembers farmer, former trustee Mike Horcher

Posted March 22, 2024 12:39 pm
Russell Lissau
 

A former Wheeling trustee and patriarch of a local farming family has died.

Michael Horcher — father of current Wheeling Village President Pat Horcher — died March 16. He was 89.

Horcher was a fourth-generation farmer, working in an operation that dates to 1848. The Horcher Farm is the last remaining farm in Wheeling, village officials said in a news release.

After graduating from the now-closed Arlington High School, Horcher served in the Army. He married the former Bernadine “Bernie” Seidl, and together they raised six sons; a daughter, Gina, died in infancy.

Horcher worked the farm with his father and then with his sons, raising dairy and beef cattle, pigs and chickens. The family also grew grains for the livestock until transitioning to vegetable production in the 1970s. The Horchers sold produce at farmers’ markets and established Horchers Country Flowers, still operating on McHenry Road in Wheeling.

Horcher had other jobs in addition to farming, including construction and factory work. He helped build the house in which he lived as an adult, son Pat Horcher said.

The elder Horcher served two terms as village trustee, from 2001 to 2009, and was a Cook County Farm Bureau board member for 28 years.

As a village trustee, Horcher was “a consistent voice on behalf of Wheeling residents and businesses, particularly those in formerly unincorporated areas annexed by the village,” according to the village’s news release.

“Mike Horcher was steadfast in his principles and deeply committed to the good of the Wheeling community,” Village Manager Jon Sfondilis said in the release. “His wisdom and candor were greatly valued and will be greatly missed.”

Horcher’s survivors include his wife, their sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. A funeral is set for 11 a.m. Monday at Horchers Farm, 910 McHenry Road, Wheeling.

Interment will follow at St. Mary Parish Cemetery, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business Communities Local Politics News Obituaries Small Business Wheeling
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company