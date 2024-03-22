advertisement
Elgin police reopen Randall Road after series of early morning crashes

Posted March 22, 2024 7:48 am
Jake Griffin
 

Randall Road in Elgin has reopened between Big Timber Road and Royal Boulevard following a series of early morning crashes.

The road was closed from about 6:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Police did not release any information about injuries stemming from the crashes.

Many roads throughout the suburbs are slick from snow and rain that has moved into the area.

