Elgin police reopen Randall Road after series of early morning crashes
Randall Road in Elgin has reopened between Big Timber Road and Royal Boulevard following a series of early morning crashes.
The road was closed from about 6:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
Police did not release any information about injuries stemming from the crashes.
Many roads throughout the suburbs are slick from snow and rain that has moved into the area.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.