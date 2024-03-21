What to know if you’re traveling for spring break and Easter

The convergence of spring break and Holy Week means packed terminals at O’Hare and Midway international airports, the Chicago Department of Aviation reports.

O’Hare and Midway international airports expect nearly 3 million passengers traveling for spring break and Easter from March 21 through April 1. Daily Herald File Photo

The CDA expects 2.9 million passengers will stream through Chicago’s airports through April 1. That’s 7% more at O’Hare compared to last year and 2.4% more at Midway.

The busiest day? Thursday, March 28, will draw the most crowds at both airports with travelers departing and arriving for Easter celebrations.

As always, the U.S. Transportation Administration recommends getting to the airport early. For updates on security checkpoint lineups, go to flychicago.com/ohare/myflight/security.

“From new concessions and amenities for the traveling public to exciting new destinations on offer from our air carrier partners, O’Hare and Midway are ready to welcome the millions of passengers we expect to see over the next 12 days,” CDA Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee said in a statement.

Here are five tips for your March getaway.

• If you’re flying with kids, the Easter Bunny takes a break from chocolate production to greet passengers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28 at Midway and from 9 a.m. to noon March 29 at O’Hare.

• If you're picking up travelers, the airports offer $3 hourly parking. Or you can wait in a free cellphone lot at 560 N. Bessie Coleman Drive for O'Hare and West 61st Street and South Cicero Avenue for Midway.

• Instead of circling around the long-term economy parking at O'Hare, you can book a spot in advance at flychicago.com. The website also shows how full lots are.

• The CTA’s Blue Line and Orange lines offer service to O’Hare and Midway, respectively. And on weekdays, Metra’s North Central Service runs from Union Station to the O’Hare Transfer Station, next to the Multi-Modal Facility.

• Pack the sunscreen in your suitcase as the TSA forbids liquids in large containers (over 3.4 ounces) in carry-on bags.