advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Ulta Beauty to close downtown Naperville store, Kendra Scott jewelry shop among new additions

Posted March 21, 2024 6:05 pm
Katlyn Smith
 

In Naperville’s ever-evolving downtown, a few vacant storefronts have popped up along high-profile Washington Street.

The Barnes & Noble bookstore, a two-level destination business, closed in January after 25 years downtown. Farther north on Washington, the Ulta Beauty store plans to close at the end of the month.

“I think a lot of the large national retailers are looking at their retail footprint to determine what's going to be best for them as they are in a new economy,” Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli said. “I think the space they are leaving is going to be a highly desirable spot in our downtown, and I look forward to filling it soon.”

There is active interest across downtown, the occupancy rate is high, and interest in “Main Street America” is even higher, said Katie Wood, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

“The retail and restaurant landscape is constantly evolving — not only in Naperville — but all across the country,” Wood said in a statement. “Numerous factors come into play for why a business may close. Although we are always sad to see a business close, we are equally optimistic about what is to come.”

A Kendra Scott jewelry store is slated to open early this summer in the Main Street Promenade. Kendra Scott joins other recent additions to downtown: Sea Love, a candle-making boutique, the Face Foundrie facial spa, Miskatonic Brewing Craft Kitchen, Pro Image Sports and Miniso, a retailer known for its presence in malls.

An Ulta Beauty spokesperson confirmed the company’s store, located at 103. S Washington St., will close on March 30, because its lease is expiring. However, the cosmetics chain will continue to have a presence in Naperville with an existing store just three miles away.

Wehrli also noted that the Ulta on Aurora Avenue will have a significant presence in the planned Block 59 development.

Ulta is leaving a downtown space in Washington Place. The building is “very popular” and anchored by Athleta, MOD Pizza and the recently opened Aerie and Offline by Aerie, Wood said. “A new retailer will fit nicely within this great mix of businesses,” she said.

· Daily Herald staff writer Alicia Fabbre contributed to this report.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business Communities Naperville News Retail and Shopping
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company