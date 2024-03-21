‘Just Go': Federal judge rips Rod Blagojevich while tossing ex-governor’s lawsuit

Disgraced former Gov. Rod Blagojevich speaks during a news conference outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Monday before filing a suit to challenge a resolution that prohibits him from running for any state or local office. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times

Rod Blagojevich returned to Chicago’s federal courthouse more than two years ago — camera crew in tow — to announce a lawsuit he’d filed himself to challenge a state Senate vote that banned him from returning to state or local office.

But it turns out there were a few problems with the impeached, disbarred and convicted former governor’s lawsuit. That’s according to the federal judge who gave it the unceremonious heave-ho Thursday.

Blagojevich's complaint, which met with almost universal scorn among legal scholars at the time it was filed, "is riddled with problems," Seeger writes. "If the problems are fish in a barrel, the complaint contains an entire school of tuna. It is a target-rich environment. The complaint is an Issue-Spotting Wonderland."

Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison on federal corruption charges in 2011. He served roughly eight years of that sentence in federal prison. His sentence was commuted in 2020 by then-President Donald Trump as part of a raft of pardons and similar maneuvers that took place toward the end of his presidency.

