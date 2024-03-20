Roth poised to get GOP nod for Kane County Board District 12

Bill Roth

Incumbent Bill Roth appears to have fended off a challenge from Michelle Geen in the Republican primary for the District 12 seat on the Kane County Board.

With all precincts reporting, unofficial vote totals showed Roth in the lead with 756 votes over Green with 669 votes.

Roth will likely face Democrat Ricky Rivard in the fall.

“I worked hard for it, so I’ll take a win, and now it’s on to November,” Roth said.

Roth said he thought he ran a good campaign and is happy to continue doing what he has been accomplishing so far in his 14 months on the board.

“I thought I ran a good campaign. I kept it honest and didn’t fall down to the slime level,” Roth said. “I said a lot of prayers, and I ran on my record, which I’ll stand on and do the same thing in the general.”