Fire damages house in Naperville

The Naperville Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire in the 1800 block of Princess Lane.

Firefighters responded around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday to the home for a fire in the garage. One adult, a child and a dog were home at the time of the fire. All three got out of the house and were not injured, officials said.

Within seven minutes of arrival, firefighters deemed the fire under control and contained it to the garage. Crews remained at the scene for another 30 minutes to extinguish hot spots.

Authorities said the fire caused an estimated $15,000 damage to the home, officials said.