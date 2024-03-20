Lollapalooza tickets on sale Thursday: SZA, Killers, Tyler, the Creator headlining the fest

SZA takes a top slot as a Lollapalooza headliner this summer. Tickets go on sale Thursday morning. Associated Press

When Lollapalooza returns to Chicago’s Grant Park Aug. 1-4, the four-day fest is bringing headliners SZA, Tyler, the Creator, blink-182, The Killers, Future with Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex along for the ride.

Brandon Flowers and his band The Killers headline Lollapalooza 2024 in Grant Park this summer. Associated Press

The lineup, which currently stands with more than 170 artists, also includes faves Deftones, Vince Staples, Zedd, Victoria Monét, Tate McRae, Dominic Fike, Ruel, Two Door Cinema Club and many others playing across eight stages in the park.

Be sure to give some local love to Chicago’s own Brigitte Calls Me Baby and alt-rock band Scarlet Demore, along with a performance by the Chicago Philharmonic as they accompany Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey.

Tyler, the Creator returns to Chicago this summer as part of the Lollapalooza lineup. Associated Press, 2021

Tickets for Chicago’s biggest summer musical festival go on sale at noon Thursday, March 21. A presale code — which opens ticket access at 10 a.m. Thursday — is also available at lollapalooza.com/tickets. The daily lineup and single-day passes will hit at a later date.

Four-day general admission passes start at $385 plus fees. GA+, VIP and Platinum packages are also available at lollapalooza.com.