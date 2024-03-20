Democratic Cook County state’s attorney primary remains undecided

The Democratic primary election for Cook County state’s attorney between Eileen O’Neill Burke, left, and Clayton Harris III remains too close to call nearly 24 hours after the polls closed.

A day after the polls closed, the Democratic primary for Cook County state’s attorney remained too close to call.

Unofficial results show former appellate court Judge Eileen O’Neill Burke with a slim lead over Clayton Harris III, a former prosecutor who was endorsed by the Cook County Democratic Party.

The Democratic nominee will face Republican Bob Fioretti in the Nov. 5 general election, to replace Kim Foxx, who announced last year she would not seek a third term as the county’s top prosecutor.

With 84% of votes counted late Wednesday afternoon, The Associated Press reported Burke has 242,248 votes, about 51% of the total, to Harris’ 232,871 votes. It was unknown how many late-arriving mail-in are left to be counted. Ballots postdated by Tuesday can be counted if received within two weeks of the primary.

Speaking to their supporters Tuesday night, both candidates expressed a desire to see every vote counted and urged patience.

“While we may have had our differences, we all share a love for this city and this county,” said Burke. “We will be patient and we will let the democratic process play out.”

Harris sounded similar sentiments.

“We’ve waited a long time for this day to come. It looks like we’re going to have to wait a little bit longer,” he said. “We’ll make sure every voice is counted and every voice is heard.”