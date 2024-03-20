Man charged with recklessly firing gun in apartment complex

Michael Vasta

A man has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm near Willowbrook Monday morning.

Michael Vasta, 39, of the 0-100 block of Kingery Quarter in unincorporated Willowbrook, is accused of firing a handgun at 9:20 a.m. in an apartment complex parking lot near Honeysuckle Rose Lane and Route 83.

The charge states that Vasta fired the gun from the patio of his apartment. A group of children were nearby at the time, waiting for a school bus. One of the children told authorities Vasta fired in the direction of a condominium complex, according to a petition for pretrial detention.

When he saw sheriff’s deputies arriving, he returned to his apartment and refused to come out when ordered. A SWAT team entered and arrested him, according to a news release from the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

DuPage County Judge Joshua Dieden denied pretrial release for Vasta on Wednesday. The petition for pretrial detention stated that at the time, Vasta was on conditional discharge on two other cases.

Vasta’s next court date is April 15.