Authorities: Firefighter/Paramedic stole prescription drugs out of collection box, cars

Zachary Volland

A Naperville firefighter/paramedic is charged with official misconduct, accused of stealing prescription drugs out of a drug collection box and cars.

Zachary Volland, 34, of the 800 block of Preston Lane, Oswego, faces two counts of official misconduct, one count of burglary, one count of theft and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

The charges were filed on Monday. Volland turned himself in and was released after being processed.

The charges allege that on Feb. 10 Volland unlawfully entered a parked vehicle at a Naperville Fire Department station at 1380 Aurora Ave., intending to commit a theft.

The charges also allege that between Feb. 1 and 10, he stole prescription medication from a drug collection box located at a station at 601 E. Bailey Road.

Naperville police investigated the case.

The drug charge alleges Volland possessed methamphetamine found in his work locker.

Volland is due to appear in court on April 15.