|  Breaking News  |   How you can get Primary 2024 results
US Congress Politics

Marter holds big early lead for GOP nomination in 14th District

Posted March 19, 2024 8:49 pm
Russell Lissau
 
Christopher Placek
 

James Marter held a strong lead over Charlie Kim in the Republican primary for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District seat as early results were tabulated Tuesday night.

Marter was ahead 7,187 votes to 2,069 votes, with 21% of ballots counted, unofficial results showed. The 14th District encompasses parts of Kane, Will and five other counties.

The winner will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville in the Nov. 5 general election.

Marter, of Oswego, is an information technology consultant who serves on his local library board. He has unsuccessfully run for federal office four times, including three times for this seat.

Kim, of Aurora, is a business owner in his first campaign.

Lockport resident Krystal Dorey ran as a write-in candidate after being disqualified from the ballot because of problems with her candidate paperwork. Her vote total wasn’t available Tuesday night.

14th Congressional District News U.S. Congress
