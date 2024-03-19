advertisement
US Congress Politics

AP declares Foster winner in Democratic primary for 11th U.S. House seat

Posted March 19, 2024 7:38 pm
Russell Lissau
 

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster got an early lead over challenger Qasim Rashid in the Democratic primary for Illinois’ 11th Congressional District seat Tuesday night and never looked back.

With 60% of ballots counted, Foster was ahead 24,044 votes to 6,861 votes, unofficial results showed, more than enough for The Associated Press to call the race for Foster. The 11th District includes portions of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Boone counties.

Foster, of Naperville, has represented the 11th since 2013. He represented the neighboring 14th District from 2008 to 2011.

Democratic candidates for Illinois' 11th congressional district in the 2024 primary election from left Bill Foster and Qasim Rashid.

Rashid, also of Naperville, made his first bid for elected office in Illinois after two attempts in Virginia, where he lived for about a decade until 2022. He came at the Foster from the left, attacking the incumbent’s stances or votes on health care, the war in Gaza, campaign financing and other national and international issues.

Foster will move onto the Nov. 5 general election and face the winner of a three-way Republican primary.

