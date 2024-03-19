Evans holds lead in GOP primary for 11th U.S. House seat

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Jerry Evans and his wife, Lisa, at his election watch party at Global Brew Tap House in St. Charles on Tuesday night. Evans, a Warrenville resident, was leading in the race for the Republican nomination in the 11th Congressional District.

Jerry Evans, Susan Hathaway-Altman and Kent Mercado are the Republican candidates for Illinois’ 11th Congressional District seat.

Music-school owner Jerry Evans is holding his lead in the three-way race for the Republican nomination in Illinois’ 11th Congressional District.

With an estimated 61% of ballots counted, Evans, of Warrenville, had 14,420 votes, or nearly 50.3%, unofficial results showed. He was followed by Geneva’s Susan Hathaway Altman, who had 10,640 votes, or about 37.1%, and Bartlett’s Kent Mercado, who had 3,588 votes, or 12.5%.

While Evans and Hathaway-Altman unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for the seat in 2022, this is Mercado’s first political campaign. Mercado ran as a more moderate alternative to Evans and Hathaway-Altman, the latter of whom downplayed the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol and called for many facing charges from that day to be released.

The eventually Republican nominee will move on to the Nov. 5 general election and face the winner of the Democratic primary contest. The 11th District includes portions of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Boone counties.