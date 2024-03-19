advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   How you can get Primary 2024 results
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
US Congress Politics

Evans holds lead in GOP primary for 11th U.S. House seat

Posted March 19, 2024 10:17 pm
Russell Lissau
 
Jerry Evans, Susan Hathaway-Altman and Kent Mercado are the Republican candidates for Illinois’ 11th Congressional District seat.

Music-school owner Jerry Evans is holding his lead in the three-way race for the Republican nomination in Illinois’ 11th Congressional District.

With an estimated 61% of ballots counted, Evans, of Warrenville, had 14,420 votes, or nearly 50.3%, unofficial results showed. He was followed by Geneva’s Susan Hathaway Altman, who had 10,640 votes, or about 37.1%, and Bartlett’s Kent Mercado, who had 3,588 votes, or 12.5%.

While Evans and Hathaway-Altman unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for the seat in 2022, this is Mercado’s first political campaign. Mercado ran as a more moderate alternative to Evans and Hathaway-Altman, the latter of whom downplayed the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol and called for many facing charges from that day to be released.

The eventually Republican nominee will move on to the Nov. 5 general election and face the winner of the Democratic primary contest. The 11th District includes portions of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Boone counties.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
11th Congressional District News Political Parties Republican Party U.S. Congress US Congress Politics
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company