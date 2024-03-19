advertisement
Local Politics

How you can get Primary 2024 results

Posted March 19, 2024 7:04 pm
Daily Herald staff report

The polls have closed and results are starting to come in for today's primary election to decide who will be on the November ballot.

Click on the links below to get to the county election sites for the latest results from county board races:

Cook County

DeKalb County

DuPage County

Kane County

Lake County

McHenry County

Will County

