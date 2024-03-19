One dead, one in custody after domestic-related shooting in DuPage County
One person is dead and another is in custody following what DuPage County sheriff’s officials described as a domestic-related shooting near Willowbrook late Monday.
Authorities offered no details about the shooting or the victims other than to say it happened late Monday evening on the 16W600 block of Mockingbird Lane.
Deputies discovered the unidentified victim unresponsive in the front yard of a residence. The victim was transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.
An unidentified suspect was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.
