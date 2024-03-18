No one injured in Aurora chemicals incident

Nobody was injured when two chemicals were inadvertently mixed in an apartment complex clubhouse Monday in the 1200 block of Nantucket Road in Aurora.

The Aurora Fire Department responded at 10:21 a.m. after a worker reported a foul odor.

Maintenance workers told firefighters muriatic acid and chlorine had become mixed in a container. They evacuated people before firefighters arrived.

The chemicals are corrosive and, when mixed with water, can trigger a violent reaction, according to the fire department. Inhalation can cause severe toxicity, leading to trouble breathing.

The department sealed and removed the container, and the apartment complex hired a professional clean-up crew to secure the chemicals and dispose of them.