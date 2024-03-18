Bartlett High School principal put on leave amid probe into ‘administrative practices’

The principal of Bartlett High School has been placed on administrative leave. Daily Herald file photo, 2018

Bartlett High School Principal Mike Demovsky has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into some of his “administrative practices,” Elgin Area School District U-46 said Monday.

U-46 Superintendent Suzanne Johnson said in a statement that the ongoing investigation started after the district “became aware of concerns regarding certain administrative practices of Demovsky.”

According to Johnson, the issues do not involve the safety of any past or current students or staff. The district is fully cooperating with the investigating parties, she said.

Demovsky was placed on administrative leave effective immediately.

Melanie Meidel, who served as a high school principal and assistant superintendent in U-46 before retiring, will step in as the interim principal for the rest of the school year.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that Bartlett High School operations and educational programs continue seamlessly during this period,” Johnson said.

“Ms. Meidel brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of our school community, which will be invaluable during this transition,” Johnson added. “We are confident in Ms. Meidel’s leadership and the strength of our Bartlett High School staff to continue providing the best learning environment for our students.”