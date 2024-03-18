advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Bartlett High School principal put on leave amid probe into ‘administrative practices’

Posted March 18, 2024 11:07 am
Alicia Fabbre
 

Bartlett High School Principal Mike Demovsky has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into some of his “administrative practices,” Elgin Area School District U-46 said Monday.

U-46 Superintendent Suzanne Johnson said in a statement that the ongoing investigation started after the district “became aware of concerns regarding certain administrative practices of Demovsky.”

According to Johnson, the issues do not involve the safety of any past or current students or staff. The district is fully cooperating with the investigating parties, she said.

Mike Demovsky

Demovsky was placed on administrative leave effective immediately.

Melanie Meidel, who served as a high school principal and assistant superintendent in U-46 before retiring, will step in as the interim principal for the rest of the school year.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that Bartlett High School operations and educational programs continue seamlessly during this period,” Johnson said.

“Ms. Meidel brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of our school community, which will be invaluable during this transition,” Johnson added. “We are confident in Ms. Meidel’s leadership and the strength of our Bartlett High School staff to continue providing the best learning environment for our students.”

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Bartlett High School Elgin Area Unit District 46 High Schools News School Districts
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company