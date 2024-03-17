They won’t have opponents Tuesday, but these congressional candidates are on the ballot

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, April 2023 While not all members of Congress who represent the suburbs are being challenged, all are on Illinois’ primary ballot Tuesday.

All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for election in November, so all 17 of Illinois’ districts have primary elections Tuesday — not just the ones with contested races.

That means some general-election showdowns already are all but set.

Here are the ones that fit that bill in the North, West and Northwest suburbs.

3rd District

Incumbent Democrat Delia Ramirez of Chicago is running unopposed Tuesday and thus is assured her party’s nomination. No Republican filed to run in the primary, but the GOP can appoint a nominee before the Nov. 5 general election.

The 3rd District includes Chicago’s West Side and parts of suburban Cook and DuPage counties.

5th District

Incumbent Democrat Mike Quigley is running unopposed in his party’s primary. Likewise, Republican Tom Hanson is the presumptive GOP nominee.

Quigley has represented the 5th District since 2009, when he succeeded Rahm Emanuel in a special election.

Hanson unsuccessfully ran for the seat in 2008, 2018, 2020 and 2022. The first loss was to Emmanuel and the others were to Quigley.

Although both candidates are from Chicago, the 5th District includes much of the Northwest suburbs in Cook and Lake counties. It runs diagonally between Chicago’s North Side and the Barrington area.

8th District

Democratic incumbent Raja Krishnamoorthi is running unopposed for his party’s nomination. He’s set to face Republican Mark Rice in November’s general election.

Krishnamoorthi, of Schaumburg, has served the district since 2017 and is seeking a fifth term. Rice, of Chicago, is making his first bid for Congress.

The 8th District includes parts of Cook, DuPage and Kane counties.

9th District

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Evanston is the only candidate running on either side of the aisle. The district’s representative since 1999, she’s seeking a 14th term.

The Republican Party can nominate a candidate for the general election.

The 9th District includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties.

10th District

Incumbent Democrat Brad Schneider of Highland Park is virtually assured his party’s nomination. Likewise, Republican candidate Jim Carris of Lake Forest is the lone candidate in his party’s primary for the seat.

Lake Forest resident Joe Severino, who ran against Schneider as a Republican in 2022 and lost, said he would challenge Schneider as a Democrat this year but didn’t file. He has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission indicating he intends to run as an independent.

Winthrop Harbor resident Austin James Mink also has filed paperwork with the FEC indicating he plans to run in the 10th as an independent.

The 10th District includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties.

Elsewhere, the Democratic primaries in the 4th, 6th and 11th districts and the Republican primaries in the 11th and 14th districts have multiple candidates.

But Niki Conforti of Glen Ellyn is the only Republican candidate in the 6th and incumbent Lauren Underwood of Naperville is the only Democrat in the 14th. No Republican is running in the 4th.