Sportsmanship is the big prize at this suburban basketball tourney

The Academy at Forest View's Danny Romero-Diaz, right, pushes past the School of Expressive Arts and Learning's Parker Schumacher during the first-place game at the 43rd annual Chicago Area Alternative Education League Basketball Tournament on Sunday at the Forest View Educational Center in Arlington Heights. The Academy at Forest View won the game 31-30. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

The Academy at Forest View teammates Anthony Ghanayem, left, and Christian Costea, congratulate each other after winning the first-place game Sunday against the School of Expressive Arts and Learning during the 43rd annual Chicago Area Alternative Education League Basketball Tournament at the Forest View Educational Center in Arlington Heights. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Raymundo Galarza, a social worker at The Academy at Forest View, cheers on the school’s team Sunday as they played for first place in the 43rd annual Chicago Area Alternative Education League Basketball Tournament. “To see them play as a team is great. They need this. I'm a proud dad, even though I'm not their dad,” he said. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

The Academy at Forest View head coach Shawn Brown talks with player Danny Romero-Diaz during the first-place game Sunday at the 43rd annual Chicago Area Alternative Education League Basketball Tournament. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

The Chicago Area Alternative Education League brought its version of March Madness to Arlington Heights this weekend.

But there was a method to the madness — the goal of the league’s 43rd annual State Invitational Basketball Tournament was not winning so much as sportsmanship.

“The biggest trophies are for sportsmanship,” said Sarah Martin Lorenzi, CAAEL president and daughter of John Martin, who founded the organization in 1976.

The students who participate in CAAEL activities, which includes arts programs as well as sports, are in alternative schools for a number of reasons, including behavioral and emotional challenges.

“(They) can participate against each other in a safe, encouraging environment, and it’s all about sportsmanship,” said Karen Larson, co-founder of S.E.A.L. (the School of Expressive Arts and Learning), based in Lombard, Elgin and Romeoville.

One of the CAAEL’s success stories was on hand Sunday at the Forest View Educational Center into offer support. Tyler Wesner, 25, of Carol Stream, said he became hooked on CAAEL activities while attending S.E.A.L. Now he owns a construction company.

The tournament offered some exciting basketball, including a 31-30 win for The Academy at Forest View in its championship game against the Storm team from S.E.A.L.

With Storm in possession for a possible winning hoop in the closing seconds, Forest View’s Anthony Ghanayem was able to tie up the ball, preventing one last shot and securing the win.

After the game, though, the boys gathered in a circle and chose the players from the other team who best displayed the spirit of sportsmanship.

Ghanayem, 17, who lives in Mount Prospect and wants to become a pharmacist, said he has had problems focusing and being in classes. For him, basketball is not only fun but also has helped him become more motivated.

“I try and teach (the players) about sportsmanship, respect and communication skills, working as a team, really respecting everybody, the refs, the team, coaches,” said coach, Shawn Brown. “That’s our focus.”