advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

One worker killed, second injured when semi hits boom truck in Lombard

Posted March 17, 2024 2:16 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

One person was killed and a second injured Saturday night when a semitrailer truck collided with a boom truck with two workers in the bucket at Route 53 and North Avenue in Lombard.

Lombard police said officers responding to numerous 911 calls at about 8:27 p.m. found the two workers suffering from serious injuries. Lombard firefighters/paramedics rendered aid at the scene then transported the workers to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where one died from their injuries.

Authorities have not identified the deceased or anyone else involved in the crash, or provided additional details of how the collision occurred.

Westbound North Avenue was reduced to one lane and Route 53 was shut down at North Avenue for a time while police investigated.

Lombard police, with assistance from the DuPage MERIT Major Crash Investigation Unit, continue to investigate the crash.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Lombard News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company