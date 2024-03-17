‘Literally life changing’: Algonquin Chick-fil-A employee receives $25,000 scholarship

When camera crews arrived Wednesday at the Algonquin Chick-fil-A off Randall Road, employee Ryan Fist was told they were shooting a commercial.

Algonquin Chick-fil-A employee Ryan Fist was awarded a $25,000 True Inspiration scholarship from the company last week. Michelle Meyer/Shaw Local News Network

They were actually there to announce he’d won a $25,000 scholarship from the company.

“This is a shock,” Fist said as he was surprised by CEO Andrew Cathy with an oversized check.

Fist was awarded the $25,000 True Inspiration scholarship, which 14 employees across North America receive each year. The money will help Fist continue his education at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, where he’s studying to become a physician assistant specializing in pediatrics.

Fist, who has been working at the fast-food restaurant since 2018, said the scholarship will help him focus on academics and lifts “a huge weight” off his financial worries.

He, his brother and their mother, Linda Fist, were in tears after receiving the news.

His brother, Kevin, also works at the same Chick-fil-A location and was awarded a $2,500 scholarship to help support his goal of becoming a teacher. He hopes to become a middle or high school teacher and coach, since coaches were his male role models growing up.

“Growing up, we didn’t have the biggest house or the coolest clothes,” Ryan Fist said as he thanked his mom for her support, especially for playing the role of both parents as a single mom since he was 5 years old. “But I truly believe we’re one of the luckiest guys in the world.”

Ryan, who graduated from Crystal Lake’s Prairie Ridge High School in 2020, will be finishing his bachelor’s degree at Lake Forest College this year and start at Rosalind Franklin University in May. He said he always wanted to work with kids to make them feel more comfortable in scary medical environments.

He also received a new MacBook laptop, which came in a tin shaped as a larger-than-life Chick-fil-A sauce packet.

The company “could not have picked a better person” for the $25,000 True Inspiration scholarship, Algonquin’s Chick-fil-A owner and operator JD Willis said.

Chick-fil-A will award more than $26 million in scholarships to more than 14,000 employees across America, Canada and Puerto Rico this year, according to a news release.

The company began awarding scholarships to its employees in 1973, Cathy said. It all started with his grandfather, who had aspirations for others to continue their education since he didn’t have the opportunity.

“It’s a small token to help them get to what they want to accomplish,” Cathy said.