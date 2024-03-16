advertisement
Community flocks to Durty Nellie’s St. Patrick’s Parade in Palatine

Posted March 16, 2024 2:37 pm
Eric Peterson
 

Sunshine and true spring temperatures brought warmth to the many attendees of the 12th annual Durty Nellie’s St. Patrick’s Parade in downtown Palatine Saturday morning.

Civic groups, sports teams, Irish dancers, bagpipers, local businesses and officials wore their favorite shades of green for the hour-long spectacle along Wood Street that ended at Durty Nellie’s.

The parade was during the middle part of the festivities at the Gastropub & Concert Hub, which began with the serving of traditional Irish breakfasts at Durty Nellie’s and then was capped off by an Epic After Party.

  The Hogan Irish Dance Academy of Arlington Heights was one of two Irish Dance groups to march Saturday in the Durty Nellie’s St. Patrick’s Parade in Palatine. Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com
  Numerous dogs took part in the Durty Nellie’s St. Patrick’s Parade in Palatine, some of which were prepared to rival the human participants for Irish spirit. Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com
  Members of the Palatine Beer Club shared Lucky Charms cereal with the crowd as an alternative to the candy many other groups distributed Saturday at the Durty Nellie’s St. Patrick’s Parade in Palatine. Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com
  Some participants demonstrated it was possible to get too close for comfort at a noisy parade during Durty Nellie’s 12th annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Saturday in downtown Palatine. Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com
  Young participants showed even a front row seat at a parade isn't necessarily the most compelling during Durty Nellie’s 12th annual St. Patrick’s Celebration Saturday in Palatine. Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com
  Following the serving of traditional Irish breakfasts at Durty Nellie’s, the Palatine Beer Club ushered in the official start of drinking hours Saturday during the 12th annual parade along Wood Street in the village’s downtown. Eric Peterson/epeterson@dailyherald.com
