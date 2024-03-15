Why drive-through businesses soon could be allowed in South Barrington

Drive-through service, such as at this Shake Shack in Vernon Hills, became even more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. South Barrington officials are taking steps to ease the town’s restrictions on drive-through operations. Daily Herald file

With an eye on attracting businesses, the South Barrington village board on Thursday night took a big step toward easing restrictions on drive-through service.

If the proposal eventually is approved, drive-through windows would be allowed at restaurants, banks, pharmacies and other types of businesses throughout town as special uses with an appropriate village permit. Drive-through businesses like car washes also would be eligible for those permits.

No requests are pending, Village Administrator Robert Palmer said.

“(We) just want to be prepared,” Palmer said.

Drive-through businesses have been rare in South Barrington, thanks to restrictions that have been on the books since at least the 1970s.

Banks have had windows for drive-through teller service, as did a now-closed pharmacy at the Arboretum of South Barrington shopping center. But no fast-food restaurants or coffee shops with drive-through windows operate in town.

With drive-up and drive-through service becoming even more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, village officials think it’s time for a change.

South Barrington’s plan commission, which advises the village board on construction and zoning issues, discussed the matter in January and recommended the board change local zoning rules so drive-up service would be allowed with special permits in areas zoned for businesses.

On Thursday, the board voted to send the matter back to the plan commission so it can hold a public hearing. That hearing could happen in April, Palmer said, and the board likely will vote on the plan in May.

Under the current draft of the plan, before permits are granted, businesses would be asked to provide studies and site plans to ensure the proposed drive-through lanes wouldn’t affect traffic flow, parking or pedestrian activity. Elements designed to reduce impact on nearby homes and ensure safety, such as landscaping and striping, also could be required.

