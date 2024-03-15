High school scores for March 15

Note: Report varsity scores to prepsports@dailyherald.com by 10 p.m.

Friday’s scores

Baseball

Burlington Central 20, Harlem 3 (4 Inn.)

Crystal Lake South 14, Boylan Catholic 2 (5 Inn.)

Downers Grove North 3, Bolingbrook 1

Hoffman Estates 12, Proviso East 4

Palatine 8, Vernon Hills 5

Plano 9, Lisle 4

Prairie Ridge 5, Buffalo Grove 2

Richmond-Burton 13, Round Lake 1

Rolling Meadows 3, Payton 1

Stevenson 4, Simeon 3

Waubonsie Valley 16, Westmont 6 (6 Inn.)

Softball

Aurora Central Catholic 7, Waubonsie Valley 2

Barrington 13, Larkin 3

Burlington Central 11, Belvidere North 7

Dundee-Crown 15, Hoffman Estates 0 (4 Inn.)

Hinsdale South 13, Oak Lawn 3

Lake Park 17, Schaumburg 4 (5 Inn.)

Libertyville 17, Woodstock 3 (3 Inn.)

McHenry 4, Lakes 1

Mundelein 5, Normal Community 3

Newark 2, Batavia 1

Palatine 9, St. Viator 3

Plainfield Central 7, Naperville North 6

Prospect 7, Glenbrook South 3

Rolling Meadows 13, Maine East 3 (6 Inn.)

South Elgin 12, Geneva 2

Girls soccer

Aurora Central Catholic 8, Westmont 0

Lake Zurich 3, Fremd 2

Naperville Central 2, Belleville West 0

Boys track

CSL-North Conference Indoor Championships

1. Highland Park 139, 2. Maine East 93, 3. Niles West 89, 4. Vernon Hills 77, 5. Niles North 66, 6. Maine West 29

DuPage Valley Conference Indoor Championships

1. Naperville North 128, 2. Naperville Central 113, 3. Waubonsie Valley 106, 4. Neuqua Valley 95.5, 5. Metea Valley 88.5, 6. DeKalb 26

Joel Popenfoose ABC Invite

1. Kaneland 98, 2. Huntley 95, 3. Burlington Central 82, 4. Lake Zurich 74, 5. Jacobs 62, 6. Hampshire 49

SPC Conference Meet

1. Plainfield North 95, 2. West Aurora 69, 3. Plainfield South 66, 4. Minooka 64, 5. Oswego 42, 6. Yorkville 40, 7. Plainfield Central 24, 8. Oswego East 18, 9. Joliet Central 17, 9. Romeoville 17, 11. Joliet West 12, 12. Plainfield East 1

Girls track

DuKane Conference Indoor Championships

1. Batavia 139.5, 2. Geneva 88.5, 3. Wheaton Warrenville South 74, 4. Wheaton North 68, 5. St. Charles East 58.5, 6. Glenbard North 57, 7. Lake Park 52.5, 8. St. Charles North 44

Fox Valley Conference Indoor Championships

1. Huntley 139, 2. Hampshire 96.5, 3. Prairie Ridge 62, 4. Cary-Grove 57.5, 5. McHenry 56, 6. Burlington Central 53, 7. Crystal Lake Central 49, 8. Dundee-Crown 39.5, 9. Jacobs 32.5

Upstate 8 Conference Indoor Championships

1. Glenbard East 113, 2. Bartlett 67, 3. West Chicago 57, 3. South Elgin 57, 5. Aurora East 49, 6. Glenbard South 40, 7. Fenton 30, 8. Streamwood 26, 9. Larkin 15, 10. Elgin 11

West Suburban Conference-Silver Indoor Championships

1. Downers Grove North 133, 2. York 109, 3. Oak Park-River Forest 84, 4. Hinsdale Central 75, 5. Glenbard West 41, 6. Proviso West 31, 7. Lyons 23

Boys gymnastics

Hoffman Estates 123.600, Schaumburg 112.100

Neil Krupicka Invite

1. Wheaton Co-Op 156.850, 2. Stevenson 149.750, 3. Naperville North 149.600, 4. Lyons 140.400, 5. Lake Park 136.500, 6. Hinsdale Central 127.500, 7. Naperville Central 125.900, 8. Fremd 110.900, 9. Libertyville 96.650, 10. Addison Trail 93.900, 11. York 82.000, 12. Lake Zurich 38.800

Boys lacrosse

Mundelein 8, Buffalo Grove 7

Libertyville 21, Carmel 2

Waubonsie Valley 14, Plainfield North 5

New Trier 19, Hersey 3

Metea/Waubonsie Valley 14, Plainfield North 5

Girls lacrosse

Maine South 15, Warren 10

Boys tennis

Cary-Grove 9, Wauconda 3

Boys water polo

Maine South 17, Riverside-Brookfield 5

Evanston 11, Maine West 7

Glenbrook South 4, Maine West 4

Bremen 8, Meyea Valley 6

Hersey 10, Mundelein 9

Schaumburg 11, McHenry 4

Vernon Hills 22, Elk Grove 10

Girls water polo

Fremd 11, Vernon Hills 1

Barrington 9, Lincoln-Way West 5

Metea Valley 10, Bremen 8

Men's baseball

Wheaton 9, St. Mary's (MN) 3

Upcoming

Saturday, March 16

Baseball

Bartlett at Wheaton Warrenville South, 11 a.m.

Benet at St. Louis, TBA

Carmel at Lakes, 11 a.m.

Chicago Hope at Huntley, 11 a.m.

Christian Liberty at Illinois Lutheran, 11 a.m.

Crystal Lake South at Richmond Burton (DH), 11 a.m.

Disney II at Westmont, 11 a.m.

Dundee-Crown at Harlem (DH), 11 a.m.

Elk Grove at Mundelein, 11 a.m.

Evergreen Park at Lisle, 10 a.m.

Fenwick at Maine South, 11 a.m.

Glenbard South at Leyden, 11 a.m.

Grayslake North at Lake Zurich (DH), 10 a.m.

Hamsphire at Marengo (DH), 11 a.m.

Hersey at Deerfield, 10 a.m.

Jacobs at Batavia (DH), 11 a.m.

Larkin at Marmion Academy (DH), 10 a.m.

Lincoln Way Central at Naperville Central, 11 a.m.

Maine East at Von Steuben (DH), 10 a.m.

Palatine at Hinsdale Central, 11 a.m.

Payton College Prep at Montini, 12 p.m.

Plano at Aurora Christian (DH), 10 a.m.

Prairie Ridge at Conant (DH), 11 a.m.

Prospect at Niles North, 11 a.m.

Proviso West at Neuqua Valley (DH), 10 a.m.

Round Lake at Rolling Meadows (DH), 1 p.m.

Schaumburg at Glenbard East, 10 a.m.

Schaumburg Christian at Chicago Christian (DH), 10 a.m.

St. Edward at Aurora Central Catholic (DH), 11 a.m.

St. Francis at Glenbard West (DH), 11 a.m.

St. Viator at Glenbrook South, 10 a.m.

TF South at West Chicago, 11 a.m.

Wauconda at Crystal Lake Central, 10 a.m.

Wheeling at Jones, 10:30 a.m.

Softball

Addison Trail at Metea Valley, 11 a.m.

Anticoh at Lincoln-Way East, 11 a.m.

Burlington Central at Yorkville (DH), 11 a.m.

Crystal Lake South at Johnsburg (DH), 10 a.m.

Downers Grove North at Mother McAuley, 11:30 a.m.

Glenbard East at Glenbard West (DH), 10 a.m.

Hersey at Stevenson, 10 a.m.

Hoffman Estates at Highland Park, 10:30 a.m.

IC Catholic Prep at DeLaSalle, 11 a.m.

Jacobs at Barrington, 11 a.m.

Lakes at Marengo, 11 a.m.

Larkin at West Aurora, 11 a.m.

Lisle at Hiawatha, 1 p.m.

Montini at Plainfield South, 10 a.m.

Naperville North at Wheaton North, 11 a.m.

Northside at Maine East, 10 a.m.

Ottawa at Geneva, 10 a.m.

Palatine at Bartlett (DH), 10 a.m.

Richards at Hinsdale South, 11 a.m.

Sandburg at Downers Grove South, 11 a.m.

Schaumburg at Maine West, 10 a.m.

Warren at New Trier, 10 a.m.

Woodstock North at Grayslake Central (DH), 10 a.m.

Girls soccer

Addison Trail at Invite, TBA

Bartlett at Geneva, 1 p.m.

Benet, Glenbard West, Metea Valley at Wheaton North Kickoff Tournament, TBA

Burlington Central at St. Charles East Invite, TBD

Conant at Mundelein, 11 a.m.

Crystal Lake South at Schaumburg, 1:15 p.m.

Downers Grove North vs. Walther Payton Prep at City-Suburb Invite, 12 p.m.

Downers Grove South at Naperville North, 12 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at Bloom Township, 12 p.m.

Hinsdale Central vs. Jones at City-Suburb Invite, 10 a.m.

Hinsdale South, Willowbrook at Reavis Windy City Classic, TBA

Jacobs at Grayslake North, 11 a.m.

Larkin, West Aurora, West Chicago at DeKalb Barb Fest, 10 a.m.

Lisle at Cristo Rey Jesuit, 12 p.m.

Maine East at Ridgewood Tournament, 10 a.m.

Naperville Central at Granite City, 11 a.m.

New Trier at Carmel, 12 p.m.

Oswego at Batavia, 12 p.m.

Prairie Ridge, Vernon Hills at Wauconda, TBA

Proviso West at Glenbard North, 12 p.m.

Rolling Meadows at Prospect, 11 a.m.

Round Lake at Richmond-Burton. 10:30 a.m.

St. Charles East Augsburg-Drach Invite, TBA

St. Charles North Tournament, 10 a.m.

St. Edward at Herscher, 3 p.m.

Stevenson at Huntley, 2 p.m.

Trinity at St. Viator, 11:30 a.m.

Westmont at Chicago Christian, 11 a.m.

Boys track

Aurora Christian at Byron Indoor Meet, 1 p.m.

Glenbard East, Glenbard South at Upstate Eight Conference Meet, 9 a.m.

Geneva, Glenbard North, Lake Park, St. Charles East, St. Charles North, Wheaton North, Wheaton Warrenville South at Batavia DuKane Indoor Conference Invite, 9 a.m.

MSL Conference Invite at North Central College, 8 a.m.

St. Viator, Carmel, Libertyville, Mundelein, Warren, Wauconda at Carthage College Invite, TBD

Westmont at Reed-Custer, 10 a.m.

Girls track

Aurora Central Catholic, IC Catholic Prep, Montini Rosary at GCAC Indoor Championships, 8 a.m.

Kaneland at Sterling Invite, TBA

MSL Conference Invite at North Central College, 8 a.m.

West Aurora at Plainfield North, 9:30 a.m.

Westmont at Reed-Custer, 10 a.m.

Boys gymnastics

Glenbard North, Glenbard South at Leyden Eagle Invite, 10 a.m.

Lake Park, Stevenson, Wheaton North, Wheaton Warrenville South at Palatine Invite, 10 a.m.

Boys lacrosse

Antioch, Grayslake North, Hinsdale Central, Lake Zurich, South Elgin at Stevenson Invite, TBD

Bartlett at Kaneland, 11:30 a.m.

Crystal Lake South at Grant, 12 p.m.

Fenwick at Hersey, 10:30 a.m.

Glenbard West at Lake Forest, 11 a.m.

South Bend Adams at Naperville Central, 1 p.m.

South Elgin at Lake Zurich Tournament, 4 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Cary-Grove/Crystal Lake Co-op at York, 10 a.m.

Glenbard West at Metea/Waubonsie Valley, 12 p.m.

Lockport at Libertyville, 11:30 a.m.

Nazareth at Rolling Meadows, 10:30 p.m.

Schaumburg at Lyons, 12 p.m.

Trinity at Naperville Central, 10:30 a.m.

Wauconda at Conant, 12 p.m.

Whitney Young at Maine South, 12 p.m.

Boys tennis

Hinsdale Central at New Trier, TBA

Vernon Hills at Deerfield Quad, 4 p.m.

Boys water polo

Hersey, Hinsdale Central, Libertyville, Waubonsie Valley at Mundelein, 8 a.m.

Hoffman Estates, Warren at Schaumburg Invite, 8 a.m.

Maine South, Maine West at Glenbrook South Invite, 9 a.m.

Naperville Central, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley, Stevenson at Fenwick Dan Lynch Classic, TBA

St. Charles East at Metea Valley Invite, 8 a.m.

St. Charles North at Barrington, 10 a.m.

Girls water polo

Barrington, Maine West, Mundelein at Deerfield Invite, 9 a.m.

Buffalo Grove, Fremd, Hoffman Estates, Maine South, Niles West, Schaumburg, Vernon Hills at Niles North Invite, 8 a.m.

Conant, Prospect at Libertyville Quad, 8:30 p.m.

Hinsdale Central at Metea Valley Mustang Tournament, 8 a.m.

Naperville Central Naperville Invite, 8 a.m.

Waubonsie Valley at Whitney Young Invitational, 8 a.m.

Girls badminton

Conant, Elk Grove, Hoffman Estates, Vernon Hills,York at Maine South Invite, 10 a.m.

Downers Grove South at Oswego Panther Invite, 9 a.m.

Fremd, St. Charles East, West Chicago at DeKalb Tournament, 9 a.m.

Geneva, Glenbard East, St. Charles North, Waubonsie Valley, West Aurora at Hinsdale South Invite, 9 a.m.

Glenbard South, Lake Park, Naperville Central, Neuqua Valley, Wheaton North at Downers Grove North Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Larkin at Glenbard East, 9 a.m.

Libertyville, Prospect at Hersey Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Metea Valley at Joliet Central, 9 a.m.

Naperville North, Willowbrook at Shepard, 8 a.m.

Rolling Meadows Quad, 8 a.m.

Stevenson, Wheaton Warrenville South at Buffalo Grove Invite, 8:30 a.m.