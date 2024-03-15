South Barrington police chief to retire

Thomas Roman Courtesy of village of South Barrington

Longtime South Barrington Police Chief Thomas Roman will retire this summer.

Roman, 70, who has led the department since 2014, will step down June 28. He announced his pending departure at Thursday night’s village board meeting and in an email to staff.

In an email to the Daily Herald Friday, Roman called working with the department’s officers and other staffers an honor and privilege.

“There is no finer group anywhere,” he said. “And we have the privilege to serve an exceptional community with an excellent village government.”

Roman began his law enforcement career in 1974 as a police officer in Glen Ellyn and rose to the rank of lieutenant there. He went on to become chief in Cary and then Roselle.

He later led the Waubonsee Community College police force for four years before jumping to South Barrington.

“I’ve enjoyed a long career and am very fortunate for the opportunity to learn from many great mentors along the way,” Roman said.

Roman announced his retirement at the same meeting the village board voted to change the mandatory retirement age for the chief to 72. He turns 71 next month.

South Barrington’s other officers must retire at 66, according to village code.

The board has increased the mandatory retirement age for Roman annually, Village Administrator Robert Palmer said.