advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Aurora man guilty of strangling woman to death

Posted March 15, 2024 3:14 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

An Aurora man who argued he was defending himself when he strangled a woman was found guilty on Friday of first-degree murder.

Kane County Judge David Kliment, who presided over the bench trial, said there was no evidence Getzuri Arellano, 24, was defending himself from Natalie Jiminez, 20, when he attacked her on Dec. 9, 2020, in a bathroom of a house.

Kliment said evidence presented during the trial showed that Arellano had found messages on Jiminez’s phone between her and another man and that Jiminez had indicated she was going to leave Arellano.

Prosecutors said Arellano placed the phone by her bed to provoke a confrontation.

Jimenez went into the bathroom, followed by Arellano. He left, came back and strangled her, Kliment said.

Kliment said he did not find Arellano’s testimony that Jiminez had kicked him in the groin, leading Arellano to grab her by the neck, believable.

“That’s not the reaction to being kicked in the groin,” he said.

Kliment also said it didn’t qualify as second-degree murder.

Arellano faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.

He lived in the 1000 block of Indian Avenue at the time of the crime. Arellano has been held on $3 million bail in the Kane County jail since his arrest.

Aurora man charged with strangling woman

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Aurora Communities Crime Homicide News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company