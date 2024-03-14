Arrested Development, The Violent Femmes among headliners for Ravinia 2024 season

Arrested Development is among the artists set to perform this summer at the Ravinia Festival. Courtesy of the Ravinia Festival

Tony Award winners Jessie Mueller and Ben Platt, The Violent Femmes, jazz singer Samara Joy, guitarist Divi Roxx Kids, Big Boi, Digable Planets and Arrested Development are among 60 artists making their Ravinia Festival debuts this summer.

The lineup for the Highland Park music festival includes more than 100 concerts and other performances including the six-week summer residency by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (July 12-Aug. 18) under conductor Marin Alsop, and the Breaking Barriers Festival (July 26-27) showcasing female conductors in addition to The Joffrey Ballet (Sept. 13-14) and the eighth annual Fiesta Ravinia with Grammy Award-winner Julieta Venegas and La Santa Cecilia (Sept. 15).

The CSO commences its 88th summer season with a salute to American composers featuring works by Aaron Copland, Samuel Barber and George Gershwin that showcases soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha and pianist Michelle Cann (July 12). Other highlights include: Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 9 (July 20); Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” and Amanda Lee Falkenberg’s “The Moons Symphony” (July 26); the annual gala, a salute to Henry Mancini featuring Mueller along with Broadway veterans Norm Lewis and Arlington Heights’ own Karen Mason (Aug. 4); and a semi-staged production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Idomeneo” (Aug. 9 and 11).

Chicago Symphony Orchestra chief conductor Marin Alsop conducts the orchestra during its six-week Ravinia Festival residency beginning July 12. Courtesy of the Ravinia Festival

Additionally, the orchestra under conductor Anthony Parnther performs the scores to screenings of the films “The Princess Bride” (Aug. 16) and Disney and Pixar's “Up” (Aug. 17).

Classical offerings include a Kronos Quartet 50th anniversary concert (June 13); The King's Singers (July 3); soprano Karen Slack and pianist Kevin Miller celebrating seven acclaimed African queens (Aug. 1); and Music of the Baroque (Sept. 10).

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Big Boi and Danielle Ponder perform June 19; followed by Michael Feinstein and the Carnegie Hall Big Band's tribute to Tony Bennett (June 23); and Norah Jones with special guest Mavis Staples (July 14).

Little Feat and Los Lobos bring their “Can't Be Satisfied” tour to the outdoor venue June 22 where the Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Choco Orto perform July 31 alongside Caribe Project.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss return to the Ravinia Festival for a performance on June 12. Courtesy of the Ravinia Festival

For pop, rock, indie and hip-hop fans, James Taylor returns June 8 and 9; Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are joined by JD McPherson on June 12; The Violent Femmes play their debut album accompanied by the Chicago Philharmonic on June 21; “Dear Evan Hansen” star Ben Platt headlines a June 28 concert; followed by Who frontman Roger Daltrey and KT Tunstall on June 29; and Lyle Lovett & His Large Band with special guest Clint Black on June 30. Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello with Charlie Sexton play July 6; The Beach Boys return with John Stamos July 7 and Melissa Etheridge joins the Indigo Girls on Aug. 11

Arrested Development joins The Roots and Digable Planets on Aug. 24 and classic rockers ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd headline Aug. 29.

Ravinia is located at 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. The season opens June 7. Tickets go on sale to the public on April 24. See ravinia.org for a complete schedule.