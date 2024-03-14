‘It’s good to see progress being made on the site’: Revised vision for Liberty Theater property in Libertyville

A revised design for the Liberty Theater in downtown Libertyville is meant to reflect the design elements evident during the 1930s and 1940s. Courtesy of village of Libertyville

The future of the long vacant Liberty Theater in downtown Libertyville may be moving to a resolution.

An architect for the unnamed owners of the shuttered 1937 theater and adjoining property at Milwaukee and Newberry avenues is returning with another design revision for the proposed re-use of the building to be flanked by two new buildings.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com The Liberty Theater in downtown Libertyville, built in 1937, closed four years ago and has been unoccupied since. Owners want to repurpose the theater for retail uses, a restaurant and add a commercial building to the north and apartment building to the south.

Manuel Velez of Vee Enterprise on Monday will present the latest update to the village’s advisory historic preservation commission. He’s seeking a certificate of appropriateness to redevelop the 1.2-acre site with an addition to the existing theater for retail uses and a restaurant, a new commercial building to the north, and, an apartment building to the south.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. At Libertyville Fire Station 1, 1551 N. Milwaukee Ave. It will mark Velez’s third appearance before the panel, which makes recommendations to the village board.

The theater has been unoccupied since closing about four years ago and has become an eyesore for village officials on an entry to downtown. Velez received informal support to redevelop the site after a presentation to the village board last August and it’s been under review by the advisory panel since.

“There’s been some great feedback provided on both sides,” said Senior Planner Chris Sandine. “It’s good to see progress being made on the site.”

In previous sessions, the historic preservation commission asked that more design elements reminiscent of the theater’s original Art Modern architectural style be incorporated in the overall development.

The design has been scaled back and modified from a modern style to incorporate more curved elements and brick, for example, while eliminating features like a second-floor pergola and canopy across the three buildings.

Libertyville panel recommends against demolition of Liberty Theatre

Commissioners noted the theater has been modified and its original style no longer is evident so guidelines call for architectural details to be compatible with the rest of the area.

In a response, Velez said his new architectural style tries to “illustrate” the original 1937 style and will “reflect and propose the design elements that were evident during the ‘Art Deco’ period of the 1930s through 1940s.”

While it exists sporadically, several existing buildings don’t reflect the “classic architectural design” being promoted for the area, he said.

Velez said curved building design elements, use of brick throughout, horizontal canopies and other elements being proposed “define, re-create and enhance the compatible ‘historic architectural style’ as perceived along Milwaukee Avenue.”

Information regarding the Liberty Theater proposal is available at the planning division section of the village website, libertyville.com.