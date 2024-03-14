How flash mob members were ‘Hangin’ Tough’ with NKOTB’s Donnie Wahlberg in St. Charles

New Kids on the Block fans Arezou Kashani Soto, left, and Grace Yehl, pose with Donnie Wahlberg following their flash mob performance Sunday. Courtesy of Julia Rodriguez

New Kids On The Block fans from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin and Oregon converged last weekend at Wahlburger’s in St. Charles for a flash mob. Courtesy of Julia Rodriguez

New Kid on The Block Donnie Wahlberg arrives at his St. Charles Wahlburger's restaurant to find a flash mob dancing to the group’s latest single. Courtesy of Julia Rodriguez.

Beth Hall is a “Donnie-girl.”

A longtime fan of New Kids On The Block — the boy band whose 1980s/early 1990s hits included “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” and “Hangin’ Tough”— Hall always liked singer/songwriter turned actor Donnie Wahlberg best.

It wasn’t just that Wahlberg was easy on the eyes, said the Naperville resident, it was the way he connected with his fans. The way he still connects with them — in a stadium, on a TV set, or on the sidewalk outside of the St. Charles restaurant that bears his name.

That’s where Hall and the flash mob she organized danced on Sunday with the “Blue Bloods” actor to “Kids,” the new single from the upcoming “Still Kids,” NKOTB’s first album in 11 years.

A little more than a week ago, the band released the “Kids” video. A couple of days later, band members Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre and Danny Wood posted a tutorial on social media of them performing choreography from the video.

That gave Hall an idea.

“I have a tendency to do crazy things and convince people to do crazy things with me,” she said, adding “the point of this was to just have fun.”

Around noon last Friday, she messaged Wahlberg about convening a flash mob to dance in the Wahlburger’s parking lot. With his support, she recruited fellow fans, Elgin resident Kendra Span among them.

“She asked if I wanted to participate. Right away I said ‘yes.’ It sounded fun, but it was completely out of my comfort zone,” said Span, a self-described introvert. “This is not something I would normally do.”

Hall and Span invited other “blockheads” to participate. Their only requirement: learn the choreography.

On Sunday morning, 26 women from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin (and one from Oregon) showed up. After an hour practicing (and socializing) at a nearby Starbucks, the group went to Wahlburger’s, whose namesake showed up about 20 minutes later.

“I’d feel bad if I didn’t do it with you guys at least once,” Wahlberg said in a video posted to social media which shows him performing with the group.

After posing for selfies, he treated everyone to lunch.

“He went around and hugged everybody,” said Span, 46. “He has a special gift of making every person feel seen and recognized … He absolutely loves his fans.”

Hall and Span preordered NKOTB’s new record set for release on May 17 and both will attend the group’s June 15 concert featuring Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.

Initially, the music Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, Jon Knight, Joe McIntyre and Danny Wood created made fans of Hall and Span.

“Listening to their music, watching them took me to a happy place,” said Span. “As an adult, when they got back together (after disbanding in 1994 and reuniting in 2008), it took me back to that same happy place.”

Over the last 35 years, they’ve become fans of the men behind that music.

“It’s them as human beings,” Hall said.

Part of their appeal is how they engage with fans, she said, adding “it’s not just about selling a record.”

“(Wahlberg) remembers people’s names. He takes selfies with everyone. He makes you feel like you’re an important person.”

As an 11-year-old fan, Wahlberg’s “bad boy” image didn’t appeal to Span. She has since changed her mind.

“I would have to say that after 35 years of being a ‘Joe-girl,’ Donnie Wahlberg is my favorite.”