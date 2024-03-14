Waukegan city clerk charged with official misconduct and misapplication of funds

Janet Kilkelly

Janet Kilkelly accused of illegally providing thousands of dollars in credits to businesses that did not qualify for support

Waukegan City Clerk Janet Kilkelly has been charged with felony official misconduct and misapplication of funds.

The charges announced Thursday by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office followed an extensive investigation by Illinois State Police, according to a news release.

Kilkelly is accused in a 15-count indictment of illegally providing credits to Waukegan businesses applying for liquor and gambling licenses, according to the state’s attorney’s office. She has been clerk since April 2017.

Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor in a released statement said she was “disappointed” to learn of Kilkelly’s indictment on serious felony charges related to her duties.

“While I firmly believe in our justice system and due process, as mayor, I also know that having a multi-count felony indictment is a considerable distraction to the duties of the clerk’s office and incompatible with the best interests of Waukegan’s residents and businesses,” she wrote. “It is my hope that Clerk Kilkelly puts the interests of Waukeganites first.”

Taylor said she will confer with the city council to determine if any actions need to be taken to ensure the duties of the clerk’s office continue unhindered.

According to authorities, the Waukegan City Council and Kilkelly’s office repeatedly established the credit would only go to businesses in “good standing.” Despite that language in the ordinance and Kilkelly’s own recommendation to the city council, she gave thousands of dollars in credits to businesses that did not qualify for the financial support, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

She was indicted March 13 after an Illinois State Police special agent presented charges and testified before a grand jury, according to the release.

“The public must be able to trust that those who work in public service will follow the law and use our tax dollars as intended,” state police Director Brendan F. Kelly said in the release.

Kilkelly could not be reached Thursday for comment. Her first court appearance is April 2.