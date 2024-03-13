Suburban school districts among ‘most envied’ list

Glenbrook High School District 225 was the highest-ranked Illinois school district in a recent survey by Test Prep Insight.

District 225, which serves Glenbrook South High School in Glenview and Glenbrook North High School in Northbrook, was listed 31 out of 250 of “America’s Most Envied School Districts,” according to Test Prep Insight, an online education company.

“We are fortunate to have strong parental and community support that ensures our students have tremendous learning opportunities with highly skilled professionals,” said District 225 Superintendent Charles Johns.

Released in February, Test Prep Insight conducted an online survey of 3,000 adults based on age, gender and geography.

The survey sought “to discover which school districts (parents) would hypothetically most want their children to be schooled in,” according to the Test Prep Insight website.

Other Illinois districts listed in the survey include: Highland Park-based Township High School District 113 (51), Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 (69), Stevenson High School District 125 (103), and Evanston Township High School District 202 (118).

Also: Barrington Area Unit District 220 (152), Hinsdale High School District 86 (165), Niles Township High School District 219 (166), Libertyville-Vernon Hills High School District 128 (213), and New Trier Township High School District 203 (214).