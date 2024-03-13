‘It’s really an amazing resource’: Mundelein Tool Library looking for new home

As the long-sought revitalization of downtown Mundelein progresses, a valued and innovative resource will have to find a new place to do business.

The Mundelein Tool Library, which has been lending equipment and expertise to do-it-yourselfers for nearly three years, now finds itself in need of a hand.

The nonprofit opened in June 2021 in a portion of a village-owned building at 428 N. Chicago Ave., made available rent-free with utilities paid. But the building is under contract to be sold, and the library has to move by July 31.

“Our options at this moment, unless we get some help somewhere, seem kind of limited,” said Shelley Clark, president of the tool library board.

Village officials say it was a foregone conclusion this scenario would arise at some point.

“It was made abundantly clear to the tool library this was a temporary location because the building was being marketed,” said Village Administrator Eric Guenther.

He said the sale would jump-start redevelopment in the area.

“The board has had a very hard time making a decision on doing this because they loved the tool library so much,” he added. “They feel they’re not wanted, and that’s not the case.”

While an alternate location has been offered by the village, even a “back of the envelope” estimate to build out the space would be beyond the organization's means, Clark added.

“We don't have a lot of money, and everybody involved is a volunteer,” Clark said. “There are no paid positions.”

And since the alternate also is for sale the same scenario could arise.

“That being said, our volunteers have gone into overdrive to make the best of the situation,” tool library members were informed. “If you have contacts in other communities or local government that might be able to help MTL find a permanent home, please let us know.”

Retired physical education teacher and Mundelein resident Van Miller championed the idea after seeing a similar operation in Portland, Oregon. “Caring through sharing” became the mission of the tool library, said to be the first of its kind in Lake County.

Originally available only to village residents, the operation expanded to include anyone in Lake County. A $50 donation is requested but “we take whatever people give us,” Clark said.

There are 549 members and 1,684 tools (not including woodworking) available to borrow. A wood shop with specialized equipment and a Mundelein Woodworkers' Guild debuted in January, but it recently was closed due to permitting issues until a permanent home is found.

Clark said 4,052 tools were checked out in 2023 and 556 so far this year.

“It's really an amazing resource,” she said. “This has been a wonderful thing for the community and the county.”

The tool library’s location in the former water division facility has long been targeted for redevelopment. Interest has ramped up the past few years with many projects in the area planned or underway.

Most recently, the building was included in what is known as the “Bank Triangle,” a six-acre parcel north of Hawley Street between Seymour and Chicago avenues. Nothing specific has been suggested but village officials envision a unified development for the entire area that would become a destination for visitors and residents.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, 2022 Van Miller shows some of the tools available at the Mundelein Tool Library.

The Mundelein Tool Library debuted in a portion of the former village water division facility in June 2021. According to the tool library board, the building has been sold and the village told them to leave by July 31. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald, 2023