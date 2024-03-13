Driver, passenger hurt in Naperville crash

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a Wednesday morning crash at the intersection of 95th Street and Plainfield/Naperville Road in Naperville, police said.

The crash happened about 11:10 a.m. when a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica traveling south on Plainfield/Naperville Road collided with a 2007 Dodge Caravan attempting to turn left from northbound Plainfield/Naperville Road to westbound 95th Street.

Police said the driver of the Dodge Caravan was taken to a hospital with apparent minor injuries. The passenger from the Dodge Caravan was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Because of the nature of the crash, authorities said, traffic crash reconstruction specialists from the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene to investigate. Portions of Plainfield/Naperville Road and 95th Street were closed until about 3:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at (630) 420-8833.