Batavia, state investigating chemical release in to creek

Editor’s note: A previous version of the article incorrectly stated GZA was hired to clean the creek.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the city of Batavia are investigating the release of fire-suppression foam containing what are commonly called “forever chemicals” into a creek in Batavia.

City Administrator Laura Newman said people who live along Mahoney Creek on the east side of town called the city on Friday and Sunday nights to report there was foam in the creek.

The city determined it came from Flint Group, a company on Kirk Road. The foam was released from an exterior fire-suppression system and flowed into the company’s parking lot, then into stormwater sewers, which drain to the creek.

The city does not know why the suppression system went off because there was no fire, Newman said.

The city has hired GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc. to test the creek water and the nearby soil, she said.

GZA advises people to avoid walking their dogs near the creek, in case the dogs run in to the creek and ingest the water.

The impact on wildlife will be assessed also.

The foam contained PFAS ‒ per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

According to the U.S. EPA, PFAS are long-lasting chemicals. Their components break down very slowly. Because of widespread use and their persistence, PFAS are commonly found in the blood of people and animals, in food products and in the environment. Studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS may harm the health of humans and animals, according to the EPA.

Flint Group’s website says the company sells packaging and printing supplies, including inks.

Mahoney Creek begins east of Kirk Road and flows into the Fox River south of downtown Batavia.