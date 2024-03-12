Cook County health officials issue alert after measles exposures in Arlington Heights, Chicago

Cook County Department of Public Health officials are urging anyone who has not been vaccinated against measles to get their shots following recent confirmed cases of the respiratory disease in Chicago. The Associated Press

Cook County Health is alerting patients and visitors about potential measles exposures at two of its facilities, including one in Arlington Heights.

The alert issued Monday comes after two cases of measles were confirmed in Chicago.

The first exposure occurred on Feb. 27 when a patient, who was later diagnosed with measles, went to the emergency department at Stroger Hospital in Chicago. Anyone who was in the Stroger ER between noon and 11:58 p.m. on Feb. 27 is asked to contact the Chicago Department of Public Health at 312-743-7216.

The second exposure took place at Cook County Health’s Arlington Heights Health Center and the CCH’s Professional Building on Thursday. A patient who visited both facilities tested positive for measles, a respiratory disease that is very contagious.

Anyone who was at the Arlington Heights center between noon and 2 p.m. on Thursday is requested to contact CCDPH at 708-836-8600. Anyone at CCH’s professional building, 1950 W Polk St., Chicago, between 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday is asked to contact the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Health officials urged anyone who is not vaccinated against measles to get their shots.

“Most people are routinely vaccinated as children and are not at high risk of getting measles,” CCDPH Chief Operating Officer Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck said in a statement.

“We are most concerned about those who have not been vaccinated. Measles is so contagious that 90% of unvaccinated people will get it, if exposed.”