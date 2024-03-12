advertisement
Crime

Lombard woman charged with cruelty, neglect of dogs

Posted March 12, 2024 5:36 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A Lombard woman has been charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Sharon Manuel, 59, of the 1000 block of South Route 53, was released on her own recognizance Monday, according to DuPage County court records.

She is charged with one count of cruelty to animals. The charge states that between March 4 and March 5, she left a husky named Ghost tethered to her garage, via a window, on a lead 3 feet or shorter. The lead was so short the dog could not lie down. Ghost had no access to food, water or shelter, according to the charge.

In addition, she is charged with two counts of violation of owner's duties - first offense. The charges say that on March 4 and March 5, she left Ghost and another dog, a mixed-breed named Yen, on leads less than 10 feet long.

The case was investigated by DuPage County Animal Services with aid from the DuPage County sheriff’s office. Three adult dogs and seven puppies were confiscated when the property was searched.

"Thanks to the coordinated efforts of sheriffs’ detectives and DuPage County Animal Services, these neglected animals were rescued from appalling conditions, and we take animal cruelty very seriously here in DuPage County," Sheriff James Mendrick said in a news release.

Manuel’s first court date is April 4.

