Boys Basketball

Boys basketball final Top 20

Posted March 12, 2024 9:11 am
 

Team Comment

1. Palatine (28-9) Pirates finish fourth in first state appearance

2. Downers North (31-5) Took title over deep East Aurora sectional field

3. Warren (31-5) Last-second loss at NIU supersectional

4. Lake Park (29-4) Heartbreaking sectional loss for DuKane champs

5. Benet (27-7) Future bright with trio of standout sophomores

6. Waubonsie V. (27-3) Sensational season for DVC champs

7. York (26-8) Gutsy Levine incredible for sectional finalist

8. Stevenson (23-9) Reached sectional final in Benson’s first year

9. Glenbard North (22-12) Won pair of sectional buzzer-beaters

10. Lake Zurich (22-9) Had halftime lead on Palatine in sectionals

11. Crystal Lake S. (31-4) First sectional title since ‘83

12. Neuqua Valley (23-10) Kinkade will be missed

13. Barrington (21-6) No. 1 sectional seed upset by Stevenson

14. Rolling Meadows (22-10) Miletic will be one to watch in ‘24-25

15. Prospect (23-10) Overcame bad luck with injuries

16. West Aurora (21-11) Played Bolingbrook tough in regional final

17. Fremd (18-10) Widlowski retiring after 23 seasons

18. Batavia (22-9) Ended regional drought before OT loss to York

19. Metea Valley (19-11)Two years in a row with 2-point regional losses

20. Aurora Christian (25-10) Four soph starters back for 1A state team

