Boys basketball final Top 20
Team Comment
1. Palatine (28-9) Pirates finish fourth in first state appearance
2. Downers North (31-5) Took title over deep East Aurora sectional field
3. Warren (31-5) Last-second loss at NIU supersectional
4. Lake Park (29-4) Heartbreaking sectional loss for DuKane champs
5. Benet (27-7) Future bright with trio of standout sophomores
6. Waubonsie V. (27-3) Sensational season for DVC champs
7. York (26-8) Gutsy Levine incredible for sectional finalist
8. Stevenson (23-9) Reached sectional final in Benson’s first year
9. Glenbard North (22-12) Won pair of sectional buzzer-beaters
10. Lake Zurich (22-9) Had halftime lead on Palatine in sectionals
11. Crystal Lake S. (31-4) First sectional title since ‘83
12. Neuqua Valley (23-10) Kinkade will be missed
13. Barrington (21-6) No. 1 sectional seed upset by Stevenson
14. Rolling Meadows (22-10) Miletic will be one to watch in ‘24-25
15. Prospect (23-10) Overcame bad luck with injuries
16. West Aurora (21-11) Played Bolingbrook tough in regional final
17. Fremd (18-10) Widlowski retiring after 23 seasons
18. Batavia (22-9) Ended regional drought before OT loss to York
19. Metea Valley (19-11)Two years in a row with 2-point regional losses
20. Aurora Christian (25-10) Four soph starters back for 1A state team