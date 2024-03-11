Appeals court sides with Mundelein against business over moving expenses

An Illinois appellate court has upheld Mundelein’s decision not to give a business forced out of the village all the moving expenses it had sought.

Mundelein forcibly purchased the former Alan Josephsen Co. site at 101 E. Maple Ave. in 2019 for more than $1.3 million.

The company recycled paper, cardboard and other materials at the Mundelein plant. Village officials said it was unsightly and didn’t fit with their plans for the downtown area. A townhouse development called Morris Station is under construction there now, with some units completed.

The company subsequently relocated to Waukegan and requested nearly $2.2 million in relocation expenses under the state’s eminent domain law, court documents indicate. The village, after getting its own estimates, paid about $748,385.

The company appealed that decision and a hearing officer ordered the village to cover some additional expenses, documents indicate. But the firm wasn’t satisfied and took the issue to Cook County circuit court, where the hearing officer’s practice is based.

The village’s decision was upheld, and last week the appellate court agreed.

Village officials anticipate another appeal to the Illinois Supreme Court.