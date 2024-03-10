Pedestrian struck, killed by Metra train in Arlington Heights

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metra train in Arlington Heights early Sunday morning.

A pedestrian was killed when struck by a Metra train early Sunday morning in Arlington Heights, officials said.

Authorities said the train headed from Chicago struck the pedestrian just west of the intersection of Northwest Highway and Euclid Avenue at about 12:30 a.m.

Trains were delayed for about four hours along Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest line as a result, according to Metra.