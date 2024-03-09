advertisement
Business

Geneva’s Old Towne, Beer Cellar both close in city’s downtown

Posted March 09, 2024 10:57 pm
By Brenda Schory

Two businesses closed in Geneva’s downtown last week, Old Towne Pub and Eatery, 2012 W. State St., and The Beer Cellar, 204 W. State St.

The Beer Cellar had been open since December 2019. A message on its Facebook page announced that its last day in Geneva was Feb. 25, but referred customers to its Glen Ellyn location, which is still open.

“We’re disappointed, but after the past four and a half years, we’re not at all surprised that we’ve come to this point,” according to the Facebook post.

“Opening a new business is always a risk, and because we opened our doors just months before COVID hit, the struggle to get going was amplified in ways we never imagined. We kept trying to adapt and grow — hoping we’d really be able to make it work — but last fall, we realized it was time to pull the plug. We made the choice to look for someone to take over our lease, and close our doors,” according to the post.

Old Towne Pub opened in 2001 and celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2021.

The restaurant’s phone is disconnected, its website is down and the last entry on its Facebook page is from July 8, 2022.

A voicemail message left for the owner was not returned.

Business Communities Content Providers Geneva Glen Ellyn Small Business
